BREAKING NEWS

2 arrested after child found dead inside car

Posted On 06 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS 2 arrested after child found dead inside car https://linewsradio.com/2-arrested-after-child-found-dead-inside-car/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/rss.xml

deepblule4you/iStock(WALTERBORO, S.C.) — Two people were arrested after a child was found dead inside a vehicle in South Carolina, authorities said.

First responders determined that the unidentified child, who had been left in a car near Low Country Highway in Colleton County, was deceased upon their arrival at the scene on Monday evening, according to a press release from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The county seat, Walterboro, saw temperatures in the high 80s that day.

Two suspects in the case were subsequently arrested. Rita Pangalangan and Larry King are facing charges in connection to the child’s death, the sheriff’s office said. The exact charges were not immediately announced.

Both suspects are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro while they await a bond hearing, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear whether they have retained attorneys.Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
72°
mist
humidity: 88%
wind: 6mph NE
H 76 • L 75
85°
Wed
84°
Thu
83°
Fri
77°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup