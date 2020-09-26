BREAKING NEWS

1st woman named Rochester interim police chief amid criticism over Daniel Prude’s death

Posted On 26 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: Off

kali9/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan has been appointed Rochester’s new interim police chief — the first woman to hold the position — amid criticism over the handling of the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March after he was seen being pinned to the ground by Rochester police officers.

Police Chief La’Ron Singletary was fired in the wake of Prude’s death.

“Traditional policing practices must be altered and improved to better serve and protect our citizens,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said at a news conference Saturday.

Herriott-Sullivan brings a “fresh approach to policing” and is “uniquely qualified to deal with the many current issues that the city of Rochester is facing,” Warren said.

Herriott-Sullivan, a Rochester native, left the Rochester Police Department in 2009, after about 24 years of service.

“Interestingly, I left law enforcement because I wanted to have a bigger hand in helping people stay out of jail, rather than putting in that,” she said at the news conference. “So I moved on to roles helping deal with criminal justice disparities.”

Herriott-Sullivan’s new role begins on Oct. 14.

Prude, 41, died one week after being restrained by Rochester police during a mental health emergency. Officers put a spit bag on his head and pinned him to the ground.

The Monroe County medical examiner listed his death as a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

Seven officers who were at the scene were suspended without pay.

Prude’s family released video from officers’ body cameras and accused the department of covering it up.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was “outraged” after viewing the video and that she stood in solidarity with the Rochester community in their calls for change.

On Sept. 5, James said she would empanel a grand jury to investigate Prude’s death.

Then on Sunday James announced reforms for releasing police-worn body camera footage in response to the handling of Prude’s death. With the new policy, body camera footage will be released earlier in the investigation process, as soon as jurisdiction has been established and the family has had a chance to see the video.

Last week, an independent investigation into the handling of the case moved forward when the Rochester City Council authorized the power to subpoena several city departments, including the mayor’s office and the Rochester Police Department.

An attorney leading the investigation said the team will collect sworn testimony from witnesses, emails, text messages, memos and other documents to try to determine a timeline of events, examine how city departments communicated with each other behind closed doors, and what city officials said publicly, versus what they knew at the time.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso, Julia Jacobo and Jason Volack contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl