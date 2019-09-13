BREAKING NEWS

16-year-old arrested for making shooting threat at Florida school

Posted On 13 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS 16-year-old arrested for making shooting threat at Florida school https://linewsradio.com/16-year-old-arrested-for-making-shooting-threat-at-florida-school/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.) — A Florida high school student was arrested Thursday after saying he would shoot up his school — marking the latest scare just weeks after back-to-back mass shooting at a Texas Walmart and downtown Dayton, Ohio.

The St. Petersburg Police Department announced that the 16-year-old, whose name was not publicly released, is facing a felony charge of making a false report of a bomb or firearm to conduct bodily harm.

The threat was allegedly made during a class at Gibbs High School in Pinellas County. Each school site in that county has either a school resource officer or an armed school security officer on site, according to a letter from the county’s school superintendent on the county’s website.

The police department reported the arrest on their Facebook page, using it as a plea to urge the public to continue to report any incidents or threats they see.

“The St. Petersburg Police Department takes all school threats very seriously for the safety of our students. Threatening comments/posts will always be investigated,” they wrote in the Facebook post, along with the hashtag #seesomethingsaysomething.

This is the latest arrest in connection to a threat of a shooting.

More than a dozen people were arrested in the three weeks after the El Paso and Dayton shootings, according to various news reports.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
65°
broken clouds
humidity: 52%
wind: 14mph ESE
H 65 • L 62
72°
Sat
77°
Sun
74°
Mon
70°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup