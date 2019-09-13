U.S. NEWS 16-year-old arrested for making shooting threat at Florida school https://linewsradio.com/16-year-old-arrested-for-making-shooting-threat-at-florida-school/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.) — A Florida high school student was arrested Thursday after saying he would shoot up his school — marking the latest scare just weeks after back-to-back mass shooting at a Texas Walmart and downtown Dayton, Ohio.

The St. Petersburg Police Department announced that the 16-year-old, whose name was not publicly released, is facing a felony charge of making a false report of a bomb or firearm to conduct bodily harm.

The threat was allegedly made during a class at Gibbs High School in Pinellas County. Each school site in that county has either a school resource officer or an armed school security officer on site, according to a letter from the county’s school superintendent on the county’s website.

The police department reported the arrest on their Facebook page, using it as a plea to urge the public to continue to report any incidents or threats they see.

“The St. Petersburg Police Department takes all school threats very seriously for the safety of our students. Threatening comments/posts will always be investigated,” they wrote in the Facebook post, along with the hashtag #seesomethingsaysomething.

This is the latest arrest in connection to a threat of a shooting.

More than a dozen people were arrested in the three weeks after the El Paso and Dayton shootings, according to various news reports.

