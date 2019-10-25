BREAKING NEWS

14-year-old Virginia girl goes missing, believed to be with 34-year-old man, police say

iStock(BUMPASS, Va.) — A 14-year-old from Virginia has been missing since Oct. 22, and police believe she is with a 34-year-old man.

Isabel Hicks, from Bumpass, Virginia, was last seen in the early morning of Oct. 21. It is believed that she is with Bruce Lynch, also of Bumpass.

“We won’t stop until she comes home safely,” Maj. Donnie Lowe, of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, said at a press conference Thursday.

At this time, the sheriff’s office does not know if Hicks went willingly or not.

Isabel’s mother, Courtney, provided a brief statement Thursday, saying, “Isabel, I love you and I want you to come home and just let me know you’re OK.”

Hicks is described as a white female, about 4-foot-11 and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is described as a white male, about 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. The sheriff’s office said to consider Lynch “armed and potentially dangerous.”

“We miss you very much and we want you to come home,” her brother, Blake Saylor, said. “Please just let us know you are safe however you can. I’m still your big brother and I’ll love you forever. I just need my best friend back. Please contact me however whenever you can.”

Special agents from the FBI’s Richmond Division joined the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in the search on Wednesday.

Lynch is alleged to be driving a light blue 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071. It is believed that the two may be staying in wooded areas used for camping, authorities said.

If you see Hicks or Lynch or have any leading information, call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

