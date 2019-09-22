U.S. NEWS 14-year-old boy fatally shot in Denver in argument over Jordan sneakers: Sister https://linewsradio.com/14-year-old-boy-fatally-shot-in-denver-in-argument-over-jordan-sneakers-sister/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

aijohn784/iStock(DENVER) — An argument over a pair of Jordan sneakers apparently escalated into a shooting in Denver that left a 14-year-old boy dead and his juvenile friend in custody, police and the victim’s sister said.

Treaujalaune ‘”Trey” Lornes, a high school freshman, was killed on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Denver, police said.

A spokesman for the Denver Police Department confirmed to ABC News on Sunday that a juvenile was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting, but declined to release further details because the suspect is a minor.

But Lornes’ sister, Tyquajanna Lornes, told ABC affiliate station KMGH-TV in Denver, that police informed her family that an argument over a pair of Jordan sneakers apparently prompted the killing.

“My brother got shot on the stairs in the house, and now they’re saying that it’s not over a gun, it was over a pair of shoes! It was over a pair of shoes!” the sister said.

She said her brother and his friends were at a car wash near their school, Washington High School, on Wednesday when an argument broke out over a pair of Jordan sneakers and continued at the home of one of the youngsters.

Police confirmed the shooting occurred inside a Denver home around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect, whose name and age were not immediately released, was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter, second-degree assault, three counts of felony menacing, attempting to influence public officials and being a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

Formal charges against the suspect are pending a review of the case by the Denver District Attorney’s Office. Officials at the district attorney’s office could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday.

Tyquajanna Lornes told KMGH that the boy who shot her brother initially blamed the killing on someone else.

“The boy that sat there with him and watched him die, and watched him go, when he should have died at home with us, killed him,” she said.

She said she spoke to the suspect’s mother prior to his arrest.

“She told me, ‘My son feels so bad. He cries every night and tells me that he sees Trey all over again every time he goes to sleep.’ But to wake up this morning and know that you were the one that did that to him…,” she said shaking her head.

Tyquajanna Lornes said her brother dreamed of one day playing professional basketball and earning enough money to take care of his entire family.

“He was sweet,” she said tearfully. “He was a baby.”

