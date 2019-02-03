BREAKING NEWS

14 injured when bus carrying girls basketball team crashes in West Virginia

Posted On 03 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS 14 injured when bus carrying girls basketball team crashes in West Virginia https://linewsradio.com/14-injured-when-bus-carrying-girls-basketball-team-crashes-in-west-virginia/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(CHARLESTON, W.Va.) — Fourteen people were injured Saturday in West Virginia in a charter bus accident, officials said.

One of the victims, a student, had to be airlifted to a trauma care center in Charleston, according to Elaine Bobo, director of communications for Berkeley County Schools.

Martinsburg High School Principal Trent Sherman said, “All early indications are that everyone escaped serious injury. Please continue to pray for all involved.”

The victims included 12 students and two adults, Bobo said. All 14 were taken to local hospitals and released a few hours later, including the student airlifted to Charleston.

The team’s coach, Kyle Triggs, also tweeted early Sunday to say no one was seriously injured.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a tweet that he was praying for the victims, which included members of the Martinsburg High School’s girls basketball team.

The bus crashed as it was getting on I-64, according to Charleston ABC affiliate WCHS-TV. No other vehicles were involved, according to the school district.

The team was returning from the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley, according to WCHS-TV.

Martinsburg is located in eastern West Virginia, about 15 miles from the Maryland border.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
February 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
35°
haze
humidity: 69%
wind: 6mph SW
H 42 • L 36
45°
Mon
47°
Tue
38°
Wed
45°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup