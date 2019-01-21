BREAKING NEWS

12-year-old girl dies after makeshift snow fort collapses on her: Police

Posted On 21 Jan 2019
cweimer4/iStock(ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill.) — A 12-year-old girl has died and a 9-year-old girl is hurt after their makeshift snow fort collapsed on top of them, police said.

The two girls were at church with their families in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on Sunday when they went outside to play, the Arlington Heights Police Department said.

When the girls hadn’t returned after about an hour, their families went to look for them and found them under the snow.

The 12-year-old girl was hospitalized and pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m., police said, and the 9-year-old was hospitalized for hypothermia and is being held for observation.

“At this time there is no reason to suspect foul play, as this appears to be a tragic accident,” police said in a statement Sunday.

