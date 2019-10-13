BREAKING NEWS

10-year-old girl dies after falling off carnival ride in New Jersey, police say

Posted On 13 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS 10-year-old girl dies after falling off carnival ride in New Jersey, police say https://linewsradio.com/10-year-old-girl-dies-after-falling-off-carnival-ride-in-new-jersey-police-say/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Facebook/Deerfield Harvest Football(DEERFIELD, N.J.) — A 10-year-old girl has died after she fell off a carnival ride in New Jersey, according to police.

The girl was on a ride called “Extreme” at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival Saturday around 6 p.m. in south New Jersey when she fell off the ride, according to a news release from the New Jersey State Police.

Witnesses told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI that the girl was motionless after the fall and that her family members were distraught. ‘

She was then airlifted to Cooper University Health Care in Camden, New Jersey, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Additional details about the ride or how the girl fell were not released.

A spokesman for the festival could not immediately provide comment to ABC News, pending an official statement. The festival was founded in 1979, according to its Facebook page.

ABC News could not reach a representative for Skelly’s Amusements Inc., the company that provided the rides to the festival.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
64°
clear sky
humidity: 51%
wind: 10mph SSW
H 63 • L 61
64°
Mon
60°
Tue
64°
Wed
57°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup