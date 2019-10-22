BREAKING NEWS

1 teenager shot ‘just outside’ California high school

Posted On 22 Oct 2019
bmcent1/iStock(SANTA ROSA, Calif.) — One teenager is injured after a shooting near Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California, Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A possible suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police described the incident as an “isolated shooting just outside” of the school.

An “altercation occurred” at an intersection off of campus just before 8:56 a.m. local time, and then at least one shot was fired, said police.

A 17-year-old went to a trauma center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is in stable condition, police said. The “parents have been notified of his status,” said police.

A suspect was spotted fleeing onto the high school campus after the shooting, said police.

Authorities initially said they were launching a search for “the lone shooter” and later said a possible suspect was detained.

Ridgway High School and Santa Rosa High School were placed on lockdown, said police.

Santa Rosa is about 60 miles north of San Francisco.

