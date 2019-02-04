U.S. NEWS 1 dead at scene of 'large explosion' in Albuquerque: Police https://linewsradio.com/1-dead-at-scene-of-large-explosion-in-albuquerque-police/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Fedorovekb/iStock(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) — One person was found dead from a mysterious “large explosion” behind a strip mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Monday afternoon, police said.

No one else was hurt, Albuquerque Police said.

How the apparent explosion happened isn’t clear, police said.

Bomb squad officials rushed to the scene and businesses in the area were ordered to evacuate, according to the police.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

