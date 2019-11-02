1 dead, 8 others hospitalized in Salmonella outbreak likely tied to ground beef

subjug/iStock(NEW YORK) — One person has died and eight others have been hospitalized in a Salmonella outbreak likely tied to ground beef, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lab testing indicated that ground beef is a “likely source” of the most recent outbreak but that a “single, common supplier of ground beef has not been identified,” according to the CDC.

There are 10 known people from six states who have been infected and the illnesses in this outbreak are more severe than expected from typical Salmonella infections, in which only 25% usually required some type of hospitalization, according to the CDC.

Salmonella was positively identified from repackaged leftover ground beef from an ill person’s home in California. Other Salmonella patients reported eating different types and brands of ground beef, which were purchased from many different locations, according to the agency.

Most people infected with Salmonella, according to the CDC, experience symptoms like diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness typically lasts four to seven days. The people most susceptible to bacteria are children younger than 5 and adults older than 65, according to the CDC.

At this time, the CDC is not advising retailers to stop selling ground beef nor is it asking people to stop eating thoroughly cooked meat.

The CDC, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and other public health agencies, are investigating the multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections.



