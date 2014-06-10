Previous Story
Young folks moving off Long Island
An overwhelming majority of young adult Long Islanders can see themselves leaving the region if they do not have housing options at an “attainable” cost and cannot find jobs in line with their skills and salary expectations, says a survey released Monday.
This does not bode well for the region, said the report’s author, Martin R. Cantor, chief economist for Destination LI, a nonprofit smart-growth group based in Plainview that advocates for creating centers that support and generate economic development.
Residents in the so-called “Millennial” group, ages 20-34, “are not happy with their overall life on Long Island,” citing as obstacles “the lack of housing options and high housing costs” as well as a dearth of housing “in walkable communities with public transportation,” the report says.
The survey, conducted on various social media web forums between Feb. 27 and March 24, drew 413 respondents.
3 Comments
What does the place have to offer? other than a supermarket and a low income retail job? plus the quality of life is a joke i mean that bulldozer gets used every chance it gets!!
Actually, the bulldozer doesn’t get used often enough. Have you looked around Suffolk County recently? Half of the strip malls are vacant and that circumstance is getting worse not better. At least in central Long Island, in the vicinity of Selden and Centereach, the shopping plazas have turned the lights back on overnight for the last year or so. But vacancies are astounding and increasing. Has anyone seen Port Jefferson lately? The upper portion of it near the railroad is a ghost town.
A significant part of Long Island’s problem is endemic to problems that pervade most of America. Transportation is a key part of any infrastructure that enables people to perform and function effectively. However, while Long Island has trains running horizontally providing transportation to New York City, it has virtually no structure whatsoever to provide intra-island transportation or consistent transportation running vertically connecting the north shore and the south shore. While Long Island has become suburbanized with a lot of the needs of an urban community, it has remained a suburb designed to be rural.