Young folks moving off Long Island

An overwhelming majority of young adult Long Islanders can see themselves leaving the region if they do not have housing options at an “attainable” cost and cannot find jobs in line with their skills and salary expectations, says a survey released Monday.

This does not bode well for the region, said the report’s author, Martin R. Cantor, chief economist for Destination LI, a nonprofit smart-growth group based in Plainview that advocates for creating centers that support and generate economic development.

Residents in the so-called “Millennial” group, ages 20-34, “are not happy with their overall life on Long Island,” citing as obstacles “the lack of housing options and high housing costs” as well as a dearth of housing “in walkable communities with public transportation,” the report says.