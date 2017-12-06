Previous Story
WNYC hosts Leonard Lopate, Jonathan Schwartz put on leave amid investigation
Posted On 06 Dec 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the Author
Long Island’s 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- WNYC%20hosts%20Leonard%20Lopate,%20Jonathan%20Schwartz%20put%20on%20leave%20amid%20investigation" target="_blank">
-
- WNYC%20hosts%20Leonard%20Lopate,%20Jonathan%20Schwartz%20put%20on%20leave%20amid%20investigation" target="_blank">
- WNYC%20hosts%20Leonard%20Lopate,%20Jonathan%20Schwartz%20put%20on%20leave%20amid%20investigation" target="_blank">
- WNYC%20hosts%20Leonard%20Lopate,%20Jonathan%20Schwartz%20put%20on%20leave%20amid%20investigation" target="_blank">
-
-