BREAKING NEWS

Wild series of insults and tweets by the President comes as North Korean missile launch fuels tensions

Posted On 29 Nov 2017
By :
Comment: 0

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

photo charity.jpg
November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
photo charity.jpg

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
63°
few clouds
humidity: 73%
wind: 15mph NW
H 59 • L 55
43°
Thu
48°
Fri
41°
Sat
36°
Sun
38°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup