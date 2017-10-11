Previous Story
Why Trump says his tax plan could mean a $4,000 raise for the middle class
Posted On 11 Oct 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Why%20Trump%20says%20his%20tax%20plan%20could%20mean%20a%20$4,000%20raise%20for%20the%20middle%20class" target="_blank">
-
- Why%20Trump%20says%20his%20tax%20plan%20could%20mean%20a%20$4,000%20raise%20for%20the%20middle%20class" target="_blank">
- Why%20Trump%20says%20his%20tax%20plan%20could%20mean%20a%20$4,000%20raise%20for%20the%20middle%20class" target="_blank">
- Why%20Trump%20says%20his%20tax%20plan%20could%20mean%20a%20$4,000%20raise%20for%20the%20middle%20class" target="_blank">
-
-