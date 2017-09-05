Previous Story
White House document aimed at recipients uses starker language than used to announce the program's end
Posted On 05 Sep 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- White%20House%20document%20aimed%20at%20recipients%20uses%20starker%20language%20than%20used%20to%20announce%20the%20program's%20end" target="_blank">
-
- White%20House%20document%20aimed%20at%20recipients%20uses%20starker%20language%20than%20used%20to%20announce%20the%20program's%20end" target="_blank">
- White%20House%20document%20aimed%20at%20recipients%20uses%20starker%20language%20than%20used%20to%20announce%20the%20program's%20end" target="_blank">
- White%20House%20document%20aimed%20at%20recipients%20uses%20starker%20language%20than%20used%20to%20announce%20the%20program's%20end" target="_blank">
-
-