Previous Story
White House communications chief says tweet was not a threat to Priebus
Posted On 27 Jul 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- White%20House%20communications%20chief%20says%20tweet%20was%20not%20a%20threat%20to%20Priebus" target="_blank">
-
- White%20House%20communications%20chief%20says%20tweet%20was%20not%20a%20threat%20to%20Priebus" target="_blank">
- White%20House%20communications%20chief%20says%20tweet%20was%20not%20a%20threat%20to%20Priebus" target="_blank">
- White%20House%20communications%20chief%20says%20tweet%20was%20not%20a%20threat%20to%20Priebus" target="_blank">
-
-