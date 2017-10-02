Previous Story
When two stories collide: Reporters in Vegas for O.J. Simpson quickly pivot to mass shooting
Posted On 02 Oct 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- When%20two%20stories%20collide:%20Reporters%20in%20Vegas%20for%20O.J.%20Simpson%20quickly%20pivot%20to%20mass%20shooting" target="_blank">
-
- When%20two%20stories%20collide:%20Reporters%20in%20Vegas%20for%20O.J.%20Simpson%20quickly%20pivot%20to%20mass%20shooting" target="_blank">
- When%20two%20stories%20collide:%20Reporters%20in%20Vegas%20for%20O.J.%20Simpson%20quickly%20pivot%20to%20mass%20shooting" target="_blank">
- When%20two%20stories%20collide:%20Reporters%20in%20Vegas%20for%20O.J.%20Simpson%20quickly%20pivot%20to%20mass%20shooting" target="_blank">
-
-