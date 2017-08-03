Previous Story
WH downplays reports Trump weighing firing top Afghanistan commander
Posted On 03 Aug 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- WH%20downplays%20reports%20Trump%20weighing%20firing%20top%20Afghanistan%20commander" target="_blank">
-
- WH%20downplays%20reports%20Trump%20weighing%20firing%20top%20Afghanistan%20commander" target="_blank">
- WH%20downplays%20reports%20Trump%20weighing%20firing%20top%20Afghanistan%20commander" target="_blank">
- WH%20downplays%20reports%20Trump%20weighing%20firing%20top%20Afghanistan%20commander" target="_blank">
-
-