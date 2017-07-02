Previous Story
Venezuela jacks up minimum wage for third time this year
Posted On 02 Jul 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Venezuela%20jacks%20up%20minimum%20wage%20for%20third%20time%20this%20year" target="_blank">
-
- Venezuela%20jacks%20up%20minimum%20wage%20for%20third%20time%20this%20year" target="_blank">
- Venezuela%20jacks%20up%20minimum%20wage%20for%20third%20time%20this%20year" target="_blank">
- Venezuela%20jacks%20up%20minimum%20wage%20for%20third%20time%20this%20year" target="_blank">
-
-