Previous Story
Venezuela has less than $10 billion -- lowest reserves in over 20 years
Posted On 17 Jul 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Venezuela%20has%20less%20than%20$10%20billion%20--%20lowest%20reserves%20in%20over%2020%20years" target="_blank">
-
- Venezuela%20has%20less%20than%20$10%20billion%20--%20lowest%20reserves%20in%20over%2020%20years" target="_blank">
- Venezuela%20has%20less%20than%20$10%20billion%20--%20lowest%20reserves%20in%20over%2020%20years" target="_blank">
- Venezuela%20has%20less%20than%20$10%20billion%20--%20lowest%20reserves%20in%20over%2020%20years" target="_blank">
-
-