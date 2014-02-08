photo SlominsLINewsBanner2-1.png
USA’s Sage Kotsenburg Takes First Olympic Gold Medal

Posted On 08 Feb 2014
(KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia) —  American Sage Kotsenburg won the first gold medal of the 2014 Olympics, taking the Men’s Snowboarding Slopestyle on Saturday.

Kotsenburg had a score of 93.50 to edge Staale Sandbech of Norway.  Canada’s Mark McMorris took bronze after being slowed by a broken rib for most of the day.

He placed second in the semifinals but was at his best with a medal up for grabs.  The 20-year-old looked surprised and excited when his score was revealed,

Canadian Max Parrot finished fifth after he topped qualifying on Thursday.

Read On ABC News Radio: http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/usas-sage-kotsenburg-takes-first-olympic-gold-medal.html#ixzz2slolm4u2

