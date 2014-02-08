Previous Story
USA’s Sage Kotsenburg Takes First Olympic Gold Medal
Posted On 08 Feb 2014
(KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia) — American Sage Kotsenburg won the first gold medal of the 2014 Olympics, taking the Men’s Snowboarding Slopestyle on Saturday.
Kotsenburg had a score of 93.50 to edge Staale Sandbech of Norway. Canada’s Mark McMorris took bronze after being slowed by a broken rib for most of the day.
He placed second in the semifinals but was at his best with a medal up for grabs. The 20-year-old looked surprised and excited when his score was revealed,
Canadian Max Parrot finished fifth after he topped qualifying on Thursday.
One Comment
