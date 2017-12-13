Previous Story
US helicopter window falls off mid-flight, injuring child
Posted On 13 Dec 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- US%20helicopter%20window%20falls%20off%20mid-flight,%20injuring%20child" target="_blank">
-
- US%20helicopter%20window%20falls%20off%20mid-flight,%20injuring%20child" target="_blank">
- US%20helicopter%20window%20falls%20off%20mid-flight,%20injuring%20child" target="_blank">
- US%20helicopter%20window%20falls%20off%20mid-flight,%20injuring%20child" target="_blank">
-
-