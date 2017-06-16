Previous Story
UK police arrest man near parliament on suspicion of carrying a knife
Posted On 16 Jun 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- UK%20police%20arrest%20man%20near%20parliament%20on%20suspicion%20of%20carrying%20a%20knife" target="_blank">
-
- UK%20police%20arrest%20man%20near%20parliament%20on%20suspicion%20of%20carrying%20a%20knife" target="_blank">
- UK%20police%20arrest%20man%20near%20parliament%20on%20suspicion%20of%20carrying%20a%20knife" target="_blank">
- UK%20police%20arrest%20man%20near%20parliament%20on%20suspicion%20of%20carrying%20a%20knife" target="_blank">
-
-