Previous Story
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns after months of crisis
Posted On 20 Jun 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Uber%20CEO%20Travis%20Kalanick%20resigns%20after%20months%20of%20crisis" target="_blank">
-
- Uber%20CEO%20Travis%20Kalanick%20resigns%20after%20months%20of%20crisis" target="_blank">
- Uber%20CEO%20Travis%20Kalanick%20resigns%20after%20months%20of%20crisis" target="_blank">
- Uber%20CEO%20Travis%20Kalanick%20resigns%20after%20months%20of%20crisis" target="_blank">
-
-