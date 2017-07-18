Previous Story
U.S. home sales to foreigners surge 49% to new record
Posted On 18 Jul 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- U.S.%20home%20sales%20to%20foreigners%20surge%2049%%20to%20new%20record" target="_blank">
-
- U.S.%20home%20sales%20to%20foreigners%20surge%2049%%20to%20new%20record" target="_blank">
- U.S.%20home%20sales%20to%20foreigners%20surge%2049%%20to%20new%20record" target="_blank">
- U.S.%20home%20sales%20to%20foreigners%20surge%2049%%20to%20new%20record" target="_blank">
-
-