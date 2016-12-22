Previous Story
Two countries tried to deport him; now he's a suspect in Berlin attack
Posted On 22 Dec 2016
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Two%20countries%20tried%20to%20deport%20him;%20now%20he's%20a%20suspect%20in%20Berlin%20attack" target="_blank">
-
- Two%20countries%20tried%20to%20deport%20him;%20now%20he's%20a%20suspect%20in%20Berlin%20attack" target="_blank">
- Two%20countries%20tried%20to%20deport%20him;%20now%20he's%20a%20suspect%20in%20Berlin%20attack" target="_blank">
- Two%20countries%20tried%20to%20deport%20him;%20now%20he's%20a%20suspect%20in%20Berlin%20attack" target="_blank">
-
-