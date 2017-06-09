Previous Story
Trump's Justice Department fires back on claim he violated the Constitution
Posted On 09 Jun 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Trump's%20Justice%20Department%20fires%20back%20on%20claim%20he%20violated%20the%20Constitution" target="_blank">
-
- Trump's%20Justice%20Department%20fires%20back%20on%20claim%20he%20violated%20the%20Constitution" target="_blank">
- Trump's%20Justice%20Department%20fires%20back%20on%20claim%20he%20violated%20the%20Constitution" target="_blank">
- Trump's%20Justice%20Department%20fires%20back%20on%20claim%20he%20violated%20the%20Constitution" target="_blank">
-
-