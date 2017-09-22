BREAKING NEWS

Trump: You'd turn over your rifles to Hillary Clinton

Posted On 22 Sep 2017
By :
Comment: 0

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

photo charity.jpg
September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
photo charity.jpg

On Air Now


photo charity.jpg

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
74°
scattered clouds
humidity: 68%
wind: 11mph N
H 74 • L 73
76°
Sat
78°
Sun
80°
Mon
73°
Tue
72°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup