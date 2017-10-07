Previous Story
Trump touts Tillerson, but wants him to be 'a little bit tougher'
Posted On 07 Oct 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Trump%20touts%20Tillerson,%20but%20wants%20him%20to%20be%20'a%20little%20bit%20tougher'" target="_blank">
-
- Trump%20touts%20Tillerson,%20but%20wants%20him%20to%20be%20'a%20little%20bit%20tougher'" target="_blank">
- Trump%20touts%20Tillerson,%20but%20wants%20him%20to%20be%20'a%20little%20bit%20tougher'" target="_blank">
- Trump%20touts%20Tillerson,%20but%20wants%20him%20to%20be%20'a%20little%20bit%20tougher'" target="_blank">
-
-