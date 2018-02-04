Previous Story
Trump steps up war against FBI, but Democrats have their own memo plan
Posted On 04 Feb 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Trump%20steps%20up%20war%20against%20FBI,%20but%20Democrats%20have%20their%20own%20memo%20plan" target="_blank">
-
- Trump%20steps%20up%20war%20against%20FBI,%20but%20Democrats%20have%20their%20own%20memo%20plan" target="_blank">
- Trump%20steps%20up%20war%20against%20FBI,%20but%20Democrats%20have%20their%20own%20memo%20plan" target="_blank">
- Trump%20steps%20up%20war%20against%20FBI,%20but%20Democrats%20have%20their%20own%20memo%20plan" target="_blank">
-
-