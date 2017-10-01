Previous Story
Trump sent 18 tweets and made things a whole lot worse
Posted On 01 Oct 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Trump%20sent%2018%20tweets%20and%20made%20things%20a%20whole%20lot%20worse" target="_blank">
-
- Trump%20sent%2018%20tweets%20and%20made%20things%20a%20whole%20lot%20worse" target="_blank">
- Trump%20sent%2018%20tweets%20and%20made%20things%20a%20whole%20lot%20worse" target="_blank">
- Trump%20sent%2018%20tweets%20and%20made%20things%20a%20whole%20lot%20worse" target="_blank">
-
-