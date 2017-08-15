Previous Story
Trump says CEOs who quit his council are 'grandstanders'
Posted On 15 Aug 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Trump%20says%20CEOs%20who%20quit%20his%20council%20are%20'grandstanders'" target="_blank">
-
- Trump%20says%20CEOs%20who%20quit%20his%20council%20are%20'grandstanders'" target="_blank">
- Trump%20says%20CEOs%20who%20quit%20his%20council%20are%20'grandstanders'" target="_blank">
- Trump%20says%20CEOs%20who%20quit%20his%20council%20are%20'grandstanders'" target="_blank">
-
-