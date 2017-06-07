Previous Story
Trump reacts: 'President feels completely and totally vindicated,' lawyer says
Posted On 07 Jun 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Trump%20reacts:%20'President%20feels%20completely%20and%20totally%20vindicated,'%20lawyer%20says" target="_blank">
-
- Trump%20reacts:%20'President%20feels%20completely%20and%20totally%20vindicated,'%20lawyer%20says" target="_blank">
- Trump%20reacts:%20'President%20feels%20completely%20and%20totally%20vindicated,'%20lawyer%20says" target="_blank">
- Trump%20reacts:%20'President%20feels%20completely%20and%20totally%20vindicated,'%20lawyer%20says" target="_blank">
-
-