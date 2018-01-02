Previous Story
Trump has spent time golfing, but not a lot with lawmakers
Posted On 02 Jan 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Trump%20has%20spent%20time%20golfing,%20but%20not%20a%20lot%20with%20lawmakers" target="_blank">
-
- Trump%20has%20spent%20time%20golfing,%20but%20not%20a%20lot%20with%20lawmakers" target="_blank">
- Trump%20has%20spent%20time%20golfing,%20but%20not%20a%20lot%20with%20lawmakers" target="_blank">
- Trump%20has%20spent%20time%20golfing,%20but%20not%20a%20lot%20with%20lawmakers" target="_blank">
-
-