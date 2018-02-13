Previous Story
Trump 'has confidence' in John Kelly, White House says
Posted On 13 Feb 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Trump%20'has%20confidence'%20in%20John%20Kelly,%20White%20House%20says" target="_blank">
-
- Trump%20'has%20confidence'%20in%20John%20Kelly,%20White%20House%20says" target="_blank">
- Trump%20'has%20confidence'%20in%20John%20Kelly,%20White%20House%20says" target="_blank">
- Trump%20'has%20confidence'%20in%20John%20Kelly,%20White%20House%20says" target="_blank">
-
-