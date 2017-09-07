Previous Story
Trump admin backs baker who wouldn't make cake for same-sex couple
Posted On 07 Sep 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Trump%20admin%20backs%20baker%20who%20wouldn't%20make%20cake%20for%20same-sex%20couple" target="_blank">
-
- Trump%20admin%20backs%20baker%20who%20wouldn't%20make%20cake%20for%20same-sex%20couple" target="_blank">
- Trump%20admin%20backs%20baker%20who%20wouldn't%20make%20cake%20for%20same-sex%20couple" target="_blank">
- Trump%20admin%20backs%20baker%20who%20wouldn't%20make%20cake%20for%20same-sex%20couple" target="_blank">
-
-