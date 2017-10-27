Previous Story
Top Trump immigration staffer leaving Homeland Security for Justice Dept.
Posted On 27 Oct 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Top%20Trump%20immigration%20staffer%20leaving%20Homeland%20Security%20for%20Justice%20Dept." target="_blank">
-
- Top%20Trump%20immigration%20staffer%20leaving%20Homeland%20Security%20for%20Justice%20Dept." target="_blank">
- Top%20Trump%20immigration%20staffer%20leaving%20Homeland%20Security%20for%20Justice%20Dept." target="_blank">
- Top%20Trump%20immigration%20staffer%20leaving%20Homeland%20Security%20for%20Justice%20Dept." target="_blank">
-
-