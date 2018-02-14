Previous Story
This is the fourth shooting at a middle or high school in 2018
Posted On 14 Feb 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- This%20is%20the%20fourth%20shooting%20at%20a%20middle%20or%20high%20school%20in%202018" target="_blank">
-
- This%20is%20the%20fourth%20shooting%20at%20a%20middle%20or%20high%20school%20in%202018" target="_blank">
- This%20is%20the%20fourth%20shooting%20at%20a%20middle%20or%20high%20school%20in%202018" target="_blank">
- This%20is%20the%20fourth%20shooting%20at%20a%20middle%20or%20high%20school%20in%202018" target="_blank">
-
-