Previous Story
These lawmakers were in Trump's immigration meeting. Here's what they said.
Posted On 13 Jan 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- These%20lawmakers%20were%20in%20Trump's%20immigration%20meeting.%20Here's%20what%20they%20said." target="_blank">
-
- These%20lawmakers%20were%20in%20Trump's%20immigration%20meeting.%20Here's%20what%20they%20said." target="_blank">
- These%20lawmakers%20were%20in%20Trump's%20immigration%20meeting.%20Here's%20what%20they%20said." target="_blank">
- These%20lawmakers%20were%20in%20Trump's%20immigration%20meeting.%20Here's%20what%20they%20said." target="_blank">
-
-