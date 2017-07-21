Previous Story
The special counsel wants White House to keep all documents relating to a June 2016 meeting intact
Posted On 21 Jul 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- The%20special%20counsel%20wants%20White%20House%20to%20keep%20all%20documents%20relating%20to%20a%20June%202016%20meeting%20intact" target="_blank">
-
- The%20special%20counsel%20wants%20White%20House%20to%20keep%20all%20documents%20relating%20to%20a%20June%202016%20meeting%20intact" target="_blank">
- The%20special%20counsel%20wants%20White%20House%20to%20keep%20all%20documents%20relating%20to%20a%20June%202016%20meeting%20intact" target="_blank">
- The%20special%20counsel%20wants%20White%20House%20to%20keep%20all%20documents%20relating%20to%20a%20June%202016%20meeting%20intact" target="_blank">
-
-