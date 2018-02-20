BREAKING NEWS

The President says he has asked the attorney general to propose ways to ban the devices, which make it easier to fire rounds more quickly

Posted On 20 Feb 2018
By :
Comment: 0

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
February 2018
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
57°
mist
humidity: 82%
wind: 8mph S
H 51 • L 49
54°
Wed
51°
Thu
40°
Fri
47°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup