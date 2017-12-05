Previous Story
The choice to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there has raised fears of Mideast unrest
Posted On 05 Dec 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- The%20choice%20to%20recognize%20Jerusalem%20as%20Israel's%20capital%20and%20move%20the%20US%20embassy%20there%20has%20raised%20fears%20of%20Mideast%20unrest" target="_blank">
-
- The%20choice%20to%20recognize%20Jerusalem%20as%20Israel's%20capital%20and%20move%20the%20US%20embassy%20there%20has%20raised%20fears%20of%20Mideast%20unrest" target="_blank">
- The%20choice%20to%20recognize%20Jerusalem%20as%20Israel's%20capital%20and%20move%20the%20US%20embassy%20there%20has%20raised%20fears%20of%20Mideast%20unrest" target="_blank">
- The%20choice%20to%20recognize%20Jerusalem%20as%20Israel's%20capital%20and%20move%20the%20US%20embassy%20there%20has%20raised%20fears%20of%20Mideast%20unrest" target="_blank">
-
-