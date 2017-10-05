Previous Story
The 7 trips Steven Mnuchin took on government planes for $811,800
Posted On 05 Oct 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- The%207%20trips%20Steven%20Mnuchin%20took%20on%20government%20planes%20for%20$811,800" target="_blank">
-
- The%207%20trips%20Steven%20Mnuchin%20took%20on%20government%20planes%20for%20$811,800" target="_blank">
- The%207%20trips%20Steven%20Mnuchin%20took%20on%20government%20planes%20for%20$811,800" target="_blank">
- The%207%20trips%20Steven%20Mnuchin%20took%20on%20government%20planes%20for%20$811,800" target="_blank">
-
-