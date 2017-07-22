Previous Story
Texas deputy fired after investigation into chokehold death
Posted On 22 Jul 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Texas%20deputy%20fired%20after%20investigation%20into%20chokehold%20death" target="_blank">
-
- Texas%20deputy%20fired%20after%20investigation%20into%20chokehold%20death" target="_blank">
- Texas%20deputy%20fired%20after%20investigation%20into%20chokehold%20death" target="_blank">
- Texas%20deputy%20fired%20after%20investigation%20into%20chokehold%20death" target="_blank">
-
-