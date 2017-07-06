Previous Story
Ted Cruz's Obamacare repeal plan would cripple the market
Posted On 06 Jul 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Ted%20Cruz's%20Obamacare%20repeal%20plan%20would%20cripple%20the%20market" target="_blank">
-
- Ted%20Cruz's%20Obamacare%20repeal%20plan%20would%20cripple%20the%20market" target="_blank">
- Ted%20Cruz's%20Obamacare%20repeal%20plan%20would%20cripple%20the%20market" target="_blank">
- Ted%20Cruz's%20Obamacare%20repeal%20plan%20would%20cripple%20the%20market" target="_blank">
-
-