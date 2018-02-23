Previous Story
Survivor: Trump's demeanor on call 'kind of hurt my feelings'
Posted On 23 Feb 2018
By : LINewsRadio
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Survivor:%20Trump's%20demeanor%20on%20call%20'kind%20of%20hurt%20my%20feelings'" target="_blank">
-
- Survivor:%20Trump's%20demeanor%20on%20call%20'kind%20of%20hurt%20my%20feelings'" target="_blank">
- Survivor:%20Trump's%20demeanor%20on%20call%20'kind%20of%20hurt%20my%20feelings'" target="_blank">
- Survivor:%20Trump's%20demeanor%20on%20call%20'kind%20of%20hurt%20my%20feelings'" target="_blank">
-
-