Suffolk legislator accused of nepotism

Posted On 14 Oct 2014
Suffolk Legis. John M. Kennedy Jr.’s hiring of his wife has become an issue in the race for Suffolk County comptroller — with Democratic candidate James Gaughran accusing him of nepotism, and Kennedy, the GOP comptroller candidate, accusing Gaughran of personal attacks on his family.
In mailings and automated telephone calls to voters, Gaughran, chairman of the Suffolk County Water Authority, has attacked Kennedy over pay increases he gave his wife, Leslie Kennedy, that raised her salary by a total of $50,000, and for personally signing his wife’s time sheets.
Gaughran also said Kennedy violated the county’s nepotism law by failing to file a sworn statement disclosing that he had hired a relative after he first took her on as legislative aide in 2007.

  1. Steven P. Mitchell October 14, 2014 at 8:22 pm Reply

    This is not the same James Gaughran, who heads the Suffolk County Water Authority, responsible for the drinking water and water fountains in Suffolk County office buildings that have been turned off because of excessive contamination, is it?

