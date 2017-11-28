Previous Story
State Dept. 'functioning very well from my perspective,' Tillerson says
Posted On 28 Nov 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- State%20Dept.%20'functioning%20very%20well%20from%20my%20perspective,'%20Tillerson%20says" target="_blank">
-
- State%20Dept.%20'functioning%20very%20well%20from%20my%20perspective,'%20Tillerson%20says" target="_blank">
- State%20Dept.%20'functioning%20very%20well%20from%20my%20perspective,'%20Tillerson%20says" target="_blank">
- State%20Dept.%20'functioning%20very%20well%20from%20my%20perspective,'%20Tillerson%20says" target="_blank">
-
-