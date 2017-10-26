Previous Story
Spy agency officials successfully pleaded with Trump to hold back files, forcing a classified review process
Posted On 26 Oct 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Spy%20agency%20officials%20successfully%20pleaded%20with%20Trump%20to%20hold%20back%20files,%20forcing%20a%20classified%20review%20process" target="_blank">
-
- Spy%20agency%20officials%20successfully%20pleaded%20with%20Trump%20to%20hold%20back%20files,%20forcing%20a%20classified%20review%20process" target="_blank">
- Spy%20agency%20officials%20successfully%20pleaded%20with%20Trump%20to%20hold%20back%20files,%20forcing%20a%20classified%20review%20process" target="_blank">
- Spy%20agency%20officials%20successfully%20pleaded%20with%20Trump%20to%20hold%20back%20files,%20forcing%20a%20classified%20review%20process" target="_blank">
-
-